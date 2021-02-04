GameStop booster did well; many devotees won't as shares sag

He has a separate identity on Reddit's WallStreetBets, where he's known as DFV, for “deep value” plus an expletive. It wasn't until December that many of his online acquaintances realized that it was the same person.

“Roaring Kitty’s streams were humble and did not imply he had such a big position,” said Joe Fonicello, a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut.

Newcomers who got caught up in January's hype might not have realized that Roaring Kitty and the circle of WallStreetBets investors who coalesced around GameStop were not, until recently, promoting a social movement.

Kruza said she once participated in the Occupy Wall Street protest movement, and Fonicello attended last month's pro-Trump Capitol rallies that preceded the deadly riot. But the discussions on Roaring Kitty's livestream eschewed politics in favor of making money off what they considered an undervalued company.

“If he decides to take profits we should support him doing so and not get upset that it may affect the price etc or say he betrayed a cause he never signed up for,” wrote one Reddit commenter this week. “If you’ve watched the guys youtube you will know he’s an extremely nice and likeable guy, would hate to see people calling him judas or whatever if he decides to sell.”