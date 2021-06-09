GameStop names Amazon veteran as CEO; sales accelerate

NEW YORK (AP) — GameStop, the video-game retailer whose manic stock movements captivated Wall Street this year, said Wednesday that it’s brought on a pair of Amazon veterans as its new chief executive and chief financial officer to aid in its much anticipated digital turnaround.

Matt Furlong, who most recently oversaw Amazon’s Australia business and spent nine years with the company, will start as CEO on June 21. GameStop also said that Mike Recupero, who most recently was CFO of Amazon's North American consumer business, will begin as chief financial officer on July 12.

GameStop’s stock has been on a wild rocket ride, soaring more than 1,500% this year as waves of smaller-pocketed investors piled in on hopes that it can transform itself into an e-commerce powerhouse after sales at its brick-and-mortar stores faltered. Investors pinned much of their hope on Ryan Cohen, a major investor who co-founded Chewy, the online seller of pet supplies.

GameStop said Wednesday that it’s still losing money, posting a net loss of $66.8 million for the three months through May 1. But that’s not as bad as the $165.7 million loss from a year earlier, and its sales of $1.28 billion was stronger than the $1.16 billion that analysts expected. Sales grew 25% even as the company closed some of its stores.