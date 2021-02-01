GameStop saga makes Wall Street an issue for Biden team

“Our focus is on making sure we protect investors," Lee said in an interview with National Public Radio, urging investors to be wary of the risks. At this point, “We've seen nothing to indicate ... that it would bring down the (wider) market," she said, “but we know there is a chance, if not a certainty, that people will be hurt."

Biden is naming Gary Gensler as the new SEC chairman. Gensler established himself as a tough regulator heading the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the financial crisis. The SEC took a deregulatory tilt under chair Jay Clayton, a former Wall Street lawyer appointed by President Donald Trump.

The GameStop saga has drawn expressions of outrage over Wall Street's treatment of the “little guy" from lawmakers from both parties. The populist strain recalls the anger fueling the Occupy Wall Street movement over the big bank bailouts that Congress brought in response to the financial crisis.

The uproar is occurring at a time when the small investor appears to be winning. Some prominent hedge funds are reeling with losses due to the collective efforts of the online community. At least two of them have closed out January's trading with losses of more than 40%, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News.