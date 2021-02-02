GameStop shares drop 60% as frenzied rally loses steam

Investors on Reddit and other social media portals have banded together in recent weeks to snap up shares of GameStop, AMC and other struggling chains. Some of the institutions that thought the stocks would decline have now admitted defeat and walked away from those bets in a stunning reversal of financial power on Wall Street.

The number of GameStop shares that have been shorted (bets that the stock will fall), were slashed by more than half in recent days, according to a report Monday by the analytics firm S3 Partners.

As GameStop’s shares plunged Tuesday, its followers on Reddit got some encouragement from Mark Cuban, the entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

“No disruption is easy or happens in a straight line,” Cuban said in an “Ask Me Anything” discussion on Reddit’s WallStreetBets. “Stay with it. I am a believer.”

He said he does not own any GameStop shares, but said what smaller traders are doing to its stock is the same thing that professional investors have long done to each other on Wall Street.

But now, instead of one hedge-fund manager trying to squeeze another who had built up big bets that a stock’s price would fall, it’s smaller investors communicating over the internet doing the targeting.