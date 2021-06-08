Georgia O’Keeffe Museum plans expansion project at new site

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe have announced plans to build a facility large enough to fill an entire city block.

The new 54,000-square-foot museum will be built on the site of a former Safeway grocery store, which is currently occupied by the museum’s Education Center and Prima Title, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported. It is estimated to cost $60 million.

Museum officials are expected to announce the plan publicly this week at an online neighborhood notification meeting required by the city for certain construction projects. The expansion project has been in the works since the museum opened in 1997, but the expansion evolved into relocation in recent years.

Museum Director Cody Hartley said the existing museum will become an annex, but officials could later decide to not use the current building.

“The organization has grown and grown and grown, and our facility has not kept up,” Hartley said. “This future building will sustain us for years.”