Girl Scouts add a new raspberry cookie to the lineup

The Girl Scouts are adding a new, raspberry-flavored cookie to the lineup.

The Raspberry Rally, described in a release as a "sister" cookie to the iconic Thin Mints, replaces the mint filling with a raspberry-flavored one. It's dipped in the "same delicious chocolaty coating" as its sibling.

The berry is out of the box! Meet Raspberry Rally™. 💖 A thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in...

Posted by Girl Scouts on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

For the first time ever, the new cookie flavor will be sold only online — a strategy aimed at "enhancing girls' e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills." A box of Girl Scout Cookies typically costs around $5, but prices vary depending on the region.

The Girl Scouts' annual cookie-selling season runs from January to April, and Raspberry Rally will be available starting in 2023. Proceeds from both in-person and online cookie sales benefit local Girl Scouts councils and troops. Girl Scouts says selling cookies makes members "part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world" and teaches life skills such as leadership and problem solving.

Girl Scouts regularly releases new cookies to keep offerings fresh. Last year, the organization released Adventurefuls, chocolate cookies filled with a hefty dollop of "caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt" and topped with a chocolatey drizzle.

In recent years the group also added Toast-Yay!, French toast flavored cookies shaped like a miniature piece of bread, and crispy lemon wafers called Lemon-Ups.

