Global shares mostly higher despite continuing virus worries

Chinese factory and consumer activities have been dampened by flooding in July and tighter anti-coronavirus controls. The monthly purchasing managers’ index of the Chinese statistics bureau and an official industry group declined to 50.1 from July’s 50.4 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing.

Global investors have their eyes on several key U.S. economic reports this week, including consumer confidence on Tuesday and the closely watched monthly employment survey from the Labor Department on Friday.

Both could help investors better gauge the American economic recovery’s path, which will impact Asian economies as well, as it faces a surge in virus cases because of the more contagious delta variant.

Energy prices were down as the the full impact of Hurricane Ida is still being assessed. The storm will likely take a toll on the energy, chemical and shipping industries that have major hubs along the Gulf Coast, but the impact on the overall U.S. economy should be modest so long as damage estimates don’t rise sharply and refinery shutdowns are not prolonged, economists suggested.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 76 cents to $68.45 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 58 cents to $72.83 a barrel.