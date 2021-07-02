Global shares rise, China falls after tough talk from Xi

Fitch Solutions forecast in a report that Japan's economy will start to recover as growing numbers of people are vaccinated for COVID-19. Japan's vaccine rollout pace is about the same as the rest of Asia's, with about 10% of the population fully vaccinated. That lags the U.S. and much of Europe.

”We do note that the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic did create a significantly low base from which to grow from," Fitch said.

“The recovery in retail sales and consumer confidence will rely on the ability of the government to vaccinate enough of the population, so as to allow for the gradual easing of restrictions.”

Investors have been encouraged by data that show the economy continues its recovery from the pandemic. The latest U.S. weekly unemployment report showed the lowest number of claims for jobless aid since the pandemic walloped the economy. The highly anticipated U.S. jobs report for June comes out later in the day.

Employment has been one of the shakier areas of the economic recovery, lagging other measures such as consumer confidence and retail sales. Economists and analysts have said that a much fuller and more stable recovery depends on more people going back to work.