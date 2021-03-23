Global stocks fall after Wall St rises on tech gains

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures declined Tuesday after the Federal Reserve promised to support the U.S. economy and Washington and Europe announced sanctions against Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses.

London and Frankfurt opened lower, while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed down.

Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.7% as big technology companies led stocks broadly higher. Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft advanced.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said while the economy was improving, a recovery is “far from complete." In testimony to Congress, he said the Fed “will continue to provide the economy the support it needs for as long as it takes.”

Powell “kept markets happy” by saying "there was still a long way to go” before tighter monetary policy is justified, Robert Carnell of ING said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.5% to 6,690.61 while Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.7% to 14,558.96. The CAC 40 in Paris retreated 0.5% to 5,938.03.

On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 index was off 0.4% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3%. On Monday, the Dow advanced 0.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.2%.