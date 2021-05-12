Global stocks higher after Wall St falls on inflation fears

The Kospi in Seoul fell 1.5% to 3,161.66 and the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney sank 0.7% to 7,044.90.

India's Sensex opened down 0.8% at 7,044.90. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined.

Big tech companies were among the biggest decliners Tuesday for a second day. Tech stocks get most of their valuation from future profits. Those might be less valuable if they are eroded by inflation.

Investors have worried about inflation since bond yields spiked earlier this year, though yields have mostly stabilized since then. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held edged up to 1.62% Wednesday from 1.61% on Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve has said the U.S. economy will be allowed to “run hot” to ensure a recovery is established. Despite that, investors worry central banks might feel pressure to pull back stimulus and raise near-zero interest rates.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 31 cents to $65.59 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 36 cents on Tuesday to $65.28. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 30 cents to $68.85 per barrel in London. It rose 23 cents the previous session to $68.55.

The dollar gained to 108.75 yen from Tuesday's 108.65. The euro fell to $1.2136 from $1.2152.

