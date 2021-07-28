Global stocks mixed after Wall St pulls back from record

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street pulled back from a record as investors awaited a Federal Reserve report for signs of when U.S. stimulus might be withdrawn.

Investors also were uncertain how much farther China will go with a regulatory crackdown that set off a slide in its internet share prices.

London and Frankfurt opened higher while Shanghai and Tokyo declined. U.S. futures were mixed.

Investors were looking for an update from a Fed board meeting that began Tuesday on when the U.S. central bank might start to reduce bond purchases that inject money into financial markets and keep interest rates low.

“A few winds are blowing against a tapering statement,” said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda in a report, “not least the delta variant sweeping the Asia Pacific with an inevitable knock-on to its recovery.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.1% to 7,003.94 while the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.2% to 15,558.43. The CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.7% to 6,575.65.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was up 0.2% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off less than 0.1%.