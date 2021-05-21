Global stocks mixed after Wall St rebound breaks 3-day slump

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed Friday after a rebound on Wall Street broke a three-day losing streak.

Benchmarks rose Friday in Paris, Tokyo and Sydney but fell in London and Shanghai.

Investors were encouraged by the latest U.S. jobs data showing fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits, another sign that the economic recovery is underway.

Investors continue to be focused on the potential for inflation down the road. Prices for everything from gasoline to lumber have been rising sharply this year as the economy reheats after the pandemic, and investors have been worried that high inflation may cause the Federal Reserve to pull back on its stimulus efforts.

Germany's DAX edged 0.1% higher to 15,383.44 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.3% to 6,360.99. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.5% to 6,982.65. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials were up 0.1%.