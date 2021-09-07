Global stocks mixed ahead of central bank meetings

BEIJING (AP) — European stocks opened lower Tuesday while Asian markets gained after China reported stronger August exports as investors awaited updates on when European and other central banks might wound down their stimulus.

London and Frankfurt declined in early trading while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed higher.

Wall Street futures were higher as U.S. markets prepared to reopen after a three-day weekend.

Investors looked ahead to Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank, which is expected to debate when to withdraw bond purchases and other stimulus for economies that use the euro.

“Attention will be on whether the policymakers start to taper asset purchases, especially in light of recent stronger-than-expected inflation data,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report.

On Tuesday, Australia's central bank said weekly bond purchases that pump money into the financial system will be reduced by 20% but that level will be extended through at least mid-February instead of November, as previously planned. The bank said it expects economic output to decline this quarter but said that should be temporary.