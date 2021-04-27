Global stocks mixed ahead of Fed meeting

In early trading, the DAX in Frankfurt sank 0.2% to 15,272.83 while the FTSE in London was down less than 0.1% at 6,958.92. The CAC 40 in Paris gained less than 0.1% to 6,276.87.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 advanced 0.2% and the Nasdaq gained 0.9%. The Dow slipped 0.2%.

About a quarter of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results so far this earnings season. Of these, 84% have delivered earnings that topped Wall Street’s estimates, according to FactSet.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed less than 0.1% higher at 3,442.61 after spending most the day in negative territory. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost less than 0.1% to 28,941.54.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.5% to 28,991.89 after the Bank of Japan, as expected, left interest rates and other policy settings unchanged. The central bank forecast inflation will be below its 2% target through 2023, indicating policy will stay loose.

The Kospi in Seoul declined less than 0.1% to 3,215.42 after the government reported economic output rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels in the three months ending in March. Growth accelerated to 1.6% over the previous quarter.