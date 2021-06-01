Global stocks mixed ahead of monthly U.S. jobs report

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to end May with a monthly gain of 0.5% after bumpy weeks of selling as investors watched the conflict between economic recovery and rising inflation pressures.

The Dow added 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,624.71 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.2% to 28,814.34.

China’s ruling Communist Party announced Monday it will ease birth restrictions to allow couples to have three children instead of two. The party wants to slow the rapid aging of the population and ensure and adequate number of future workers, but couples are put off by high costs and work pressures.

Also Monday, Chinese commercial banks were ordered to hold more of their foreign currency as reserves in the central bank to limit sales and restrain the rise of the exchange rate of China’s currency, the yuan.

The People’s Bank of China is trying to deter speculators after the yuan rose by about 12% against the dollar since May. The latest change is a “strong signal” that policymakers are “increasingly uncomfortable” with the speed of the yuan’s rise, Macquarie Group analysts said in a report.