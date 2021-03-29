Global stocks mixed amid vaccine, stimulus optimism

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up less than 0.1% at 28,338.30 after swinging between gains and losses. Baidu fell 4.1% and Tencent was down 1.9%.

The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.2% to 3,036.04 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.4% to 6,799.50.

New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok advanced while Jakarta retreated. Indian markets were closed for a holiday.

On Friday, the S&P rose 1.7% while the Dow rose 1.4%. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.2%, though it is is 6.8% below last month’s record high.

Shares of media giants ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc., Chinese search engine operator Baidu Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group fell.

Markets have been swinging between optimism that vaccines might allow business and travel to return to normal and anxiety over distribution delays and concern about possible inflation after massive government stimulus.

Investors were jolted last week by news Egypt’s Suez Canal, one of the busiest trade routes, was blocked by a cargo ship that became wedged into the waterway.

But U.S. stocks have benefited from President Joe Biden’s proposal for higher spending on infrastructure. Steelmaker Nucor climbed 8.9% and miner Freeport-McMoRan rose 5.9%.