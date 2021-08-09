Global stocks mixed as governments tighten virus curbs

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.2%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 index rose 0.2% and the Dow added 0.4% after the Labor Department reported employees added 943,000 workers in July, well above forecasts, and wages rose. The S&P 500 ended up 0.9% for the week.

Economists said the report will give the Federal Reserve another reason to reduce bond purchases that inject money into the financial system.

The Nasdaq fell 0.4% to 14,835.76.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% to 3,494.63 after Chinese exports rose 18.9% in July over a year earlier. The country’s global trade surplus was $56.6 billion.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.4% to 26,283.40. The Kospi in Seoul fell 0.3% to 3,260.42 and the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney ended little changed at 7,538.40.

India's Sensex rose less than 0.1% to 54,310.95. New Zealand and Jakarta declined while Bangkok gained.

China has cut off most access to a city of 1.5 million people, canceled airline flights and told the public to avoid travel if possible after a spate of cases that were tied to travelers from overseas who were infected with the delta variant.