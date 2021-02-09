Global stocks mixed on optimism over recovery, stimulus

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday after another record-setting rally on Wall Street.

London and Frankfurt opened lower, while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced.

U.S. futures were lower a day after Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed up 0.7%. Investors were encouraged by company earnings, news that a surge in coronavirus cases is easing, progress in distributing vaccines and the possibility of U.S. government stimulus.

Despite concern prices might be rising too fast, “the momentum behind this reflation trade remains a force to reckon with,” said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report.

In early trading, London's FTSE 100 declined less than 0.1% to 6,518.19 and Frankfurt's DAX lost 0.2% to 14,032.42. The CAC 40 in Paris was unchanged at 5,686.76.

On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were off less than 0.1%.

On Monday, the S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq composite all set records.

In Washington, President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats appear to be moving forward with a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan. That includes a rise in the federally required minimum wage and cash aid to households.