GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025

General Motors says it expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025 as it boosts battery and assembly plant capacity to build over 1 million EVs per year.
CEO Mary Barra used the pledge to kick off the company's investor day event Thursday in New York.
The profit figure includes vehicle sales revenue, benefits from emissions tax credits, and revenue from software and parts sales, she said.
Barra said the company's EV portfolio appeals to a broader range of customers than the competition, in a lineup that includes a small SUV for around $30,000, plus a luxury SUV, pickup trucks, and Hummer SUVs in the next two years.
The Detroit automaker has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.
"Our commitment is to lead the industry," Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told reporters ahead on the investor day event. "We believe that with the infrastructure that we put in place and the vehicles that you'll see today, we'll be able to get there."
The 2025 profit prediction is on a pretax basis that includes the capital costs of building battery factories and converting internal combustion plants to electric vehicles.
Jacobson said it will take time for individual electric vehicles to get to "low- to mid-single digit" profit margins in 2025 as costs are spread over more vehicles. EV profit margins will go higher once clean energy tax credits from the federal Inflation Reduction Act are applied, Jacobson said.
GM customers, he said, should be able to get half the $7,500 federal EV tax credit next year, reaching the full credit by mid-decade. To get the credits, EVs and batteries must be built in North America, with battery minerals sourced on the continent.
Despite economic volatility and the possibility of a downturn, GM appeared more confident in this year's financial results, saying Thursday it expects full-year pretax income to be $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion. That's within the previous guidance range of $13 billion to $15 billion.
GM also said its Brightdrop commercial vehicle unit, which is making electric vans and carts, will contribute over $1 billion of revenue next year.
Shares of GM rose slightly Thursday as the broader markets declined.
The company says its modular Ultium EV architecture is flexible enough to allow multiple battery chemistries and cell sizes, and it can handle multiple vehicles. That's one reason the company says the next two years put it on a path to double revenue by 2030.
Doug Parks, product development chief, said EVs are much simpler to build than internal combustion vehicles. For example, the Chevrolet Silverado EV has 45% fewer parts than its combustion equivalent, he said.
As for the new vehicles, GM will roll out an all-electric version of the Chevrolet Corvette next year, President Mark Reuss said.
"This will again set the standard of the world for performance," he said.
Reuss gave glimpses of other new or revamped GM vehicles that are coming in the next two years. New internal combustion vehicles will be based on the existing underpinnings, saving costs, yet allowing the company to do significant upgrades, he said.
Among the revamped or new entries next year are the Chevrolet Traverse three-row SUV, as well as a new Buick SUV, and a revamped Chevrolet Trax small SUV starting around $19,000.
In 2024, GM will redo the three-row GMC Acadia SUV, making it more truck-like, Reuss said. Then it will revamp the internal combustion version of the Chevy Equinox small SUV in the biggest market segment in the world.
For electric vehicles next year, GM will revive the Buick Electra name for a new SUV that will go on sale first in China, then in the U.S. Then comes the Cruise Origin, a multi-passenger vehicle built for the company's ride-hailing service, and a Cadillac compact SUV.
Among the 2024 EVs is the GMC Sierra full-size pickup., a full-size Cadillac SUV, and full-size Buick and Chevrolet electric cars mainly for China.
Reuss also said GM is revamping the way customers buy electric vehicles, giving them the option of fully purchasing online or at the dealership and saving the company $2,000 per vehicle.
Rather than dealers holding huge inventories, they would keep fewer vehicles on lots. When a customer orders an EV, it would come from three U.S. distribution centers, two in California and one in George. They would stock vehicles with popular equipment combinations and allow deliveries in as little as four days, Reuss said.
The system would automate a lot of financing and insurance costs. The $2,000 savings would go to GM.
Reuss also took a shot at U.S. electric vehicle sales leader Tesla, telling analysts that more than 11,000 Tesla owners had vehicles serviced at a GM dealership. He said the dealer network is a big competitive advantage.
5 electric SUVs for almost any budget
Chevrolet Bolt EUV
The Bolt EUV is the crossover version of the Bolt EV hatchback. Thanks to a big price cut for the 2023 model year — and for 2022, via a bonus cash incentive — it will be the most affordable electric crossover SUV on the market. The Bolt EUV’s low price doesn’t mean it has a shorter driving range or cut-rate interior. The Bolt EUV has a solid EPA-estimated driving range, and it could likely drive farther as its hatchback counterpart did in Edmunds’ real-world range testing.
Inside, you’ll enjoy the Bolt EUV’s large touchscreen, digital instrument panel, impressive available tech like the Super Cruise hands-free driving assist system, and features including heated and ventilated front seats. It’s also roomy for passengers. Cargo room is lacking compared to rivals, however.
Starting price: $34,495, or $28,195 after Chevrolet’s bonus cash incentive
EPA-estimated driving range: 247 miles
Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s latest electric SUV. It sports a cool retro-yet-futuristic-looking design and provides nearly as much passenger room as the Hyundai Tucson. The Ioniq 5′s larger battery pack offers a solid driving range, but it’s a little less than its competitor, the Mustang Mach-E Extended Range, has. However, the Ioniq 5 boasts the quickest potential charging speed on this list when using an appropriate DC fast charger.
Overall comfort is excellent, and the Ioniq 5 is easy to drive. It’s also as quick as a Tesla Model Y Long Range. Cargo space, though, is average and the front trunk is very small. Inside, you’ll find ample tech. The Ioniq 5 even has the ability to power small household appliances and electronics with its battery.
Starting price: $41,245
EPA-estimated driving range: 220-303 miles
Kia Niro EV
The Niro EV is another lower-priced electric SUV. It comes loaded with many standard features, including advanced driver aids such as a navigation-based adaptive cruise control system. It also provides plenty of real-world driving range; it went 285 miles on a full charge in Edmunds’ testing.
There’s a lot to like about the Niro EV besides its many features. It has quick acceleration and a smooth ride quality and offers plenty of space for passengers. Its styling is a bit conservative, though some might prefer that. However, the Niro’s interior doesn’t quite have the wow factor expected of a vehicle in this price range.
Starting price: $41,285
EPA-estimated driving range: 239 miles
Ford Mustang Mach-E
The Mustang Mach-E is one of Edmunds’ highest-rated electric SUVs. It’s about the size of an Escape and is offered in many variants from a base standard-range model to a high-performance GT. Driving ranges vary, but most are pretty impressive, especially when you consider that all the Mach-Es Edmunds tested surpassed their EPA estimates.
The Mach-E isn’t as visceral to drive as a true Mustang GT coupe, but it handles well and offers quick acceleration. However, if you were contemplating the GT trim, know that it only delivers peak power in 5-second increments. The Mach-E comes standard with many tech features, including a large 15.5-inch touchscreen and a suite of advanced driver aids.
Starting price: $44,995
EPA-estimated driving range: 224-314 miles
BMW iX
Hoping to get something that’s truly luxurious? While its front-end styling might be polarizing, the BMW iX will otherwise easily satisfy. The initial xDrive50 model for 2022 is impressively powerful, and a more powerful M60 is on the way for 2023. The iX has a long EPA-estimated driving range, and it easily beat that figure in Edmunds’ testing, going 377 miles.
The iX is about the size of an X5 but is more comfortable and engaging to drive. Its lavish interior looks like nothing else on the market and offers BMW’s latest iDrive operating system. It’s not as quick as a Tesla Model X, but it offers a more refined driving experience. The iX is Edmunds’ highest-ranked electric SUV currently.
Starting price: $84,195
EPA-estimated driving range: 305-324 miles
the state of electric vehicle adoption across the country
FILE - The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST is shown in Detroit, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. General Motors expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025. That will come as it boosts battery and assembly plant capacity to build over 1 million EVs per year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)