Government seeks 2-year prison sentence for ex-UAW leader

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for a former president of the United Auto Workers who they say had “two lives" — as a leader of a blue-collar union and as a connoisseur of premium champagne and California vacation villas paid for with members' dues.

“Future leaders must understand that substantial abuses of this trust — especially ones by the senior most leaders — will be severely punished," the U.S. attorney's office said in a court filing Monday.

Dennis Williams pleaded guilty last year to an embezzlement scheme that turned union dues into a pot of cash for golf, lodging and fancy meals. Four bottles of champagne, for example, cost $1,760. He will get his sentence on May 11.

Williams, who turns 68 next week, tried to portray himself as a reluctant participant. But the government said he came up with ways to conceal the spending.