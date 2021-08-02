$1 trillion infrastructure debate finally opens in Senate

The Republican leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, will play a key role in the bill's final outcome. So far, he has sided with those voting to allow debate to proceed, but he has not signaled how he will ultimately vote. He described the bill Monday as a “good and important jumping off point" for a robust, bipartisan amendment process. He also warned Democrats against setting “any artificial timetable."

“Infrastructure is exactly the kind of subject that Congress should be able to address across the aisle," McConnell said.

Senators and staff labored behind the scenes for days to write the massive bill. It was supposed to be ready Friday, but by Sunday, even more glitches were caught and changes made.

Late Sunday, most of the 10 senators involved in the bipartisan effort rose on the Senate floor to mark the unveiling of the text.

“We know that this has been a long and sometimes difficult process, but we are proud this evening to announce this legislation,” said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a lead negotiator. The bill showed “we can put aside our own political differences for the good of the country,” she said.