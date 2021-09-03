2 Alaska towns allow texts to 911 when calling not an option

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents in Wrangell and Petersburg now have the ability to text 911 for help when calling isn’t an option.

“It’s been working out excellent,” Petersburg Police Department Chief James Kerr said. “It’s designed for the hearing impaired or domestic violence situations. If you can’t talk to the dispatch, but you need help, you can text.”

A third-party provider helped implement the technology with the two police departments.

“One of the really big benefits I see with this is for search and rescue,” Kerr said, noting Alaska's rugged terrain can make it difficult to get a call signal. “But you can send a text through. It gives us GPS coordinates and everything else.”

The Juneau Police Department is also investigating a similar system, Lt. Krag Campbell said in an email to the Juneau Empire.