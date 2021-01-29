21K Louisiana businesses aided through state grant program

Lawmakers set aside $275 million in federal coronavirus aid for the program, which offered grants up to $15,000 to help businesses with expenses related to the pandemic. Schroder's office spent more than $12 million — slightly less than the $15 million lawmakers made available — for administrative costs.

To be eligible, businesses had to be located in Louisiana. They couldn't have had more than 50 full-time workers as of March 1, 2020, before Louisiana saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19. They couldn't be a subsidiary of or owned by a larger company with more than 50 full-time employees.

Lawmakers guaranteed that $40 million must be spent on grants to assist minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses. Schroder said four times that amount, $161 million, went to businesses in those categories.

Of the nearly 21,000 grant recipients, Schroder said 166 companies submitted fraudulent applications and shouldn't have gotten assistance. The treasurer's office is demanding they return the $1.5 million they received, and 107 were turned over to the state's inspector general for further fraud investigations.

