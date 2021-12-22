 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
AP

2nd lawsuit targets large west-central Idaho forest project

  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service violated numerous environmental laws in approving a 105-square-mile (270-square-kilometer) logging and restoration project in west-central Idaho, a conservation group alleges in a lawsuit.

The Idaho Conservation League in the lawsuit filed Monday said the Forest Service violated the Endangered Species Act and other laws in approving the 20-year Sage Hen Project in the Boise National Forest in April.

The Idaho Conservation League has a history of working with the Forest Service to shape various projects, but said this one had flaws. One of the group's primary concerns involved requiring a fuller environmental study of the project's ramifications.

“Unlike other forest projects ICL has supported, the Forest Service rushed the Sage Hen Project to approval, cut out the public, failed to consider alternatives, refused to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement, and deferred analyzing important effects to fish, plants and wildlife until after the Project is underway,” the lawsuit states.

People are also reading…

The project includes 83 miles (134 kilometers) of road construction, up to 70 square miles (180 square kilometers) of prescribed burning, 17.5 square miles (45 square kilometers) of fuels reduction and 31 square miles (80 square kilometers) of logging. The project is located southwest of Cascade.

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and other groups filed a similar lawsuit last month. That lawsuit also requests the more in-depth environmental impact statement before the project goes forward.

The Idaho Conservation League lawsuit also questions a study by Fish and Wildlife, called a biological opinion, that the Forest Service used in creating the project that the group said will harm bull trout, a federally protected species.

The Forest Service has said the project will make the forest more resistant to insect outbreaks, reduce wildfire fuel hazards and remove dead trees, making it safe for firefighters and the public. The agency also said the project will create jobs and improve recreation opportunities for the area that draws visitors from rapidly growing southwestern Idaho.

Idaho in recent years has seen massive wildfires, and officials have said large projects that include multiple facets such as logging and restoration to make forests more resilient are needed.

Boise National Forest Supervisor Tawnya Brummett, in approving the project last year, said it was designed to be flexible, allowing the agency to “respond to changing conditions on the ground.”

But the Idaho Conversation League said that approach is illegal.

“The law requires the Forest Service to look before it leaps when it comes to major projects like this one,” said Bryan Hurlbutt of Advocates for the West, which is representing the Idaho Conservation League.

The U.S. Justice Department, which defends federal agencies in lawsuits, didn't immediately supply a substantive response to an inquiry sent through its online portal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill

Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are struggling to pick up the pieces after Sen. Joe Manchin effectively crushed President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. But they face serious questions whether the $2 trillion initiative can be refashioned to win his crucial vote or the party will be saddled with a devastating defeat.

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration

Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats must drop an effort to let millions of immigrants remain temporarily in the U.S. from their expansive social and environment bill, the Senate parliamentarian decided Thursday, dealing the latest blow to a longtime priority of the party, migrant advocates and progressives.

Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warns republic is at risk

Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warns republic is at risk

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warned that fidelity is in jeopardy in America, not only in regard to the state and national constitutions, but to the country’s spirit as well. He also said there are serious warning signs that the U.S. Constitution and republic are at risk.

Bidens welcome new puppy and cat; Major to stay with friends

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday introduced the newest member of his family, a purebred German shepherd puppy named Commander, while the first lady's office said the cat she promised more than a year ago to bring to the White House will finally join them in January.

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Papa John's Pizza is getting a makeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News