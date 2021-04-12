3 Washington counties face tighter coronavirus restrictions

Larger counties must have less than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period and fewer than five new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people over a one-week period.

Seventeen smaller counties — Klickitat, Asotin, Pacific, Adams, San Juan, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Lincoln, Ferry, Wahkiakum, Columbia, Kittitas, Stevens, Douglas, Okanogan, Jefferson, and Garfield — must have fewer than 30 cases over a two-week period and fewer than 3 new COVID hospitalizations over a one-week period.

The data evaluating the counties was based on hospitalizations between March 24 and March 30 and case counts between March 20 and April 2. Once a county moves down a phase, it must meet both metrics in order to move up to the next phase. The next evaluation of counties will happen on May 3.

Nearly 70 state business organizations last Friday urged Inslee, a Democrat, to delay for three weeks any decision to return any counties to the more restrictive standards. The groups wrote in a letter that a rollback “would punish struggling businesses for personal behavior while doing little to stop the spread of COVID.”

They said that any selective rollback would be counterproductive, noting that people in Phase 2 counties will travel to Phase 3 counties. The focus should be on increasing the vaccination rate, they said.