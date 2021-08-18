4 Takeaways: AP investigates gunshot detection technology

— This gunshot alert tool that works well to hasten police responses is increasingly being used to create what’s touted as definitive courtroom evidence that can be used to charge and convict defendants. It’s been used some 200 times in American courtrooms since 2010, with 91 of those in the past four years.

— ShotSpotter claims it helps “save lives, solve cases and deter crime - making communities safer,” but peer-reviewed academic studies find the technology didn’t reduce gun violence in the long-term or increase community safety. CEO Ralph Clark, when pressed, told AP that “ShotSpotter in and by itself can’t prevent and reduce gun violence. What it does do is a very good job at detecting, locating and alerting incidents of gunfire in a very reliable fashion.”

— Defense attorneys are pushing back against ShotSpotter’s claim of scientifically solid evidence. They say that accused people are missing their constitutional right to confront all witnesses and evidence because ShotSpotter refuses to reveal its algorithm, saying its code is a trade secret. As a result, defense attorneys fear someone could be convicted of a crime they didn’t commit using ShotSpotter as evidence.

