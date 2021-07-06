Abbott demands PUC act more aggressively to shore up grid

That contrasts with his June 8 declaration that the Republican-controlled Legislature’s reforms “fix all of the flaws” leading to a deadly February blackout. More than 4 million people lost power when temperatures plunged into single digits over Valentine’s Day’s weekend, icing power generators and buckling the state’s electric grid. State officials say they have confirmed at least 151 deaths blamed on the freeze and resulting outages, but the real toll is believed to be higher.

At the time of Abbott's declaration, energy experts thought the Legislature's reforms were inadequate.

In his Tuesday letter, Abbott said that while the Legislature had overhauled the ERCOT board of directors, strengthened power plant weatherization requirements and improved communications, more was needed.

“While these laws significantly reform Texas' energy and electric power market, more can be done to increase power generation capacity and to ensure the reliability of the Texas power grid,” Abbott's Tuesday letter stated.

The letter presumes that the non-renewable power sources of gas, coal and nuclear provide reliable power. However, less than a week after the declaration, ERCOT issued its second conservation alert in as many months, appealing to power consumers to raise thermostats to 78 degrees and limit the use of electric appliances. ERCOT blamed generating capacity reduced by unscheduled maintenance by those same non-renewable sources.

