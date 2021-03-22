Adult film star calls for veto of Utah porn-filter bill

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An adult film star has called on the governor of Utah to veto a bill that would mandate pornography filters on all new cellphones and tablets sold in the state.

Cherie DeVille said in a letter published Saturday in The Daily Beast that the law would violate residents’ First Amendment rights.

It “would create more than a slippery slope for free speech—it would form a deadly slope that would send Utah residents’ civil liberties off a hill,” DeVille wrote. Electronic civil liberties experts have voiced similar concerns.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox hasn’t said whether he’ll sign the bill, but has said it would send an “important message” about preventing children from accessing explicit online content. Supporters have said the bill would not violate constitutional rights because adults could turn off the filters.

DeVille said parents should install their own device filters to prevent children from accessing explicit content.