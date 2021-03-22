 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adult film star calls for veto of Utah porn-filter bill
0 comments
AP

Adult film star calls for veto of Utah porn-filter bill

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Adult film star calls for veto of Utah porn-filter bill

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox speaks during a briefing at the Utah State Capitol on Jan. 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Utah lawmakers have voted to require every cellphone and tablet sold there to automatically block pornography, the conservative state's most recent move targeting online porn and one that critics call a significant intrusion on free speech.

 Jeffrey D. Allred

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An adult film star has called on the governor of Utah to veto a bill that would mandate pornography filters on all new cellphones and tablets sold in the state.

Cherie DeVille said in a letter published Saturday in The Daily Beast that the law would violate residents’ First Amendment rights.

It “would create more than a slippery slope for free speech—it would form a deadly slope that would send Utah residents’ civil liberties off a hill,” DeVille wrote. Electronic civil liberties experts have voiced similar concerns.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox hasn’t said whether he’ll sign the bill, but has said it would send an “important message” about preventing children from accessing explicit online content. Supporters have said the bill would not violate constitutional rights because adults could turn off the filters.

DeVille said parents should install their own device filters to prevent children from accessing explicit content.

The Utah proposal would only be enforced if five other states also enact similar laws. That provision was added to address concerns that it would be logistically difficult to implement.

Cox has said he is also less worried about constitutional concerns because the measure would not go into effect right away. He has until Thursday to sign or veto bills.

Combating porn is a perennial issue for Utah state lawmakers, who have previously mandated warning labels for online and printed material and declared pornography a “public health crisis.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
National Politics

Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

+9
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
National Politics

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News