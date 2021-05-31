After decades-long fight, Nevada lawmakers raise mining tax

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — In a state that produces more gold than all but four countries, lawmakers voted to reform how the state taxes the mining industry, passing a measure that will effectively double the amount of taxes imposed on silver and gold mines.

After tumultuous negotiations involving lawmakers, mining lobbyists and the state's largest teacher's union, the Nevada Senate and Assembly on Monday approved a proposal to impose an additional tax on mines that gross more than $20 million annually. After lawmakers approve the last amendments, the bill will head to Gov. Steve Sisolak for final approval.

“I believe that this bill represents a monumental compromise and collaboration that’ll not only benefit Nevadans now but also for years to come,” said Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, a Las Vegas Democrat.

The bill will preserve the state's Net Proceeds on Minerals tax structure, which requires mining businesses be taxed at less than 5% of what are called net proceeds — profit minus deductions for certain costs. It will add an excise tax of 0.75% on mines that report gross revenue of $20 million to $150 million and 1.1% on mines that report any higher.