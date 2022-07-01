 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks
AP

Air France-KLM latest airline to settle US mail allegations

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials said Friday that Air France-KLM agreed to pay $3.9 million to settle civil allegations that it falsified information about deliveries of international mail that it was hired by the U.S. Postal Service to deliver.

The Justice Department said the airline company contracted with the post office to pick up mail at six locations in the United States, was well as at Defense Department and State Department locations overseas for delivery.

From 2010 to early 2016 the company submitted electronic scans that falsely recorded when and where mail was delivered, the Justice Department said.

Air France-KLM was formed by the 2004 merger of the leading airlines in France and the Netherlands. Air France and KLM continue to operate as separate airlines.

The Justice Department said this was the seventh settlement with airlines totaling $84 million in connection with false delivery scans of international mail. A $10.5 million settlement with Delta was announced Thursday. Larger payments were reached earlier with United and American.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue

Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue

President Joe Biden and Western allies at a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps say they're intent on keeping economic fallout from the war in Ukraine from fracturing the global coalition working to punish Russia’s aggression. Britain’s Boris Johnson warned the leaders not to give in to “fatigue” even as Russia lobbed new missiles at Kyiv. Biden says the coalition of countries can't let Russian President Vladimir Putin play the countries off of one another and break down their resolve. Leaders of the Group of Seven top economies opened their annual summit in Germany on Sunday. Biden also announced that G-7 nations will ban imports of Russian gold. Gold is a top Russian export.

EXPLAINER: How a G-7 ban on Russian gold would work

EXPLAINER: How a G-7 ban on Russian gold would work

Russia appears to have defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, and the U.S. and its allies are taking aim at the former Soviet Union’s second-largest export industry after energy — gold. On Tuesday, the Group of Seven nations agreed on a ban on Russian gold imports in the latest round of sanctions over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. A White House official says the ban is another way to block paths between the Russian economy and the broader global financial system. The gold import ban is meant to isolate Russia economically, starve its funding arm and prevent money laundering.

EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

Russia has defaulted on foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system amid its war in Ukraine. Moscow owed $100 million in interest on two bonds that was originally due May 27. A 30-day grace period expired Sunday, and rating agency company Moody's on Monday declared the country to be in default. The U.S. ended Russia’s ability to pay international investors through American banks. Russia says it has the money to pay but Western sanctions created “artificial obstacles” by freezing its foreign currency reserves held abroad.

Turkey lifting objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

Turkey lifting objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

Finland’s president says Turkey has agreed to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, a breakthrough in an impasse clouding a leaders’ summit in Madrid. President Sauli Niinistö says the three countries’ leaders signed a joint agreement after talks on Tuesday. He said the memorandum “confirms that (Turkey) will at the Madrid Summit this week support the invitation of Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-held nonaligned status and apply to join NATO. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had blocked the move, insisting the Nordic pair change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups that Turkey considers terrorists.

Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment

Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has underscored the urgency of helping his country’s military improve its position against Russia during a video meeting with leading economic powers. Zelenskyy, in his remarks on Monday to the Group of Seven summit, addressed the delicacy of the moment for Ukraine in its war with Russia. The Ukrainian leader's comments came as G-7 leaders prepared to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. The G-7 leaders in turn pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

1/6 Takeaways: Angry Trump, dire legal warnings and ketchup

1/6 Takeaways: Angry Trump, dire legal warnings and ketchup

The House Jan. 6 committee held a surprise hearing Tuesday delivering alarming new testimony about Donald Trump’s actions that day. Witness Cassidy Hutchinson is a lesser-known former White House aide who had proximity to power as an adviser to the then-president and his chief of staff Mark Meadows. She rebuffed Trump’s team warnings against testifying and provided firsthand knowledge of what she saw and heard in the run-up to the insurrection. She described an angry and defiant Trump who ignored repeated warnings against summoning the mob to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and then refused to intervene to stop the violence as rioters laid siege.

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court has limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. The decision, environmental advocates, dissenting liberal justices and President Joe Biden said, was a major step in the wrong direction at a time of increasing environmental damage attributable to climate change amid dire warnings about the future.

EXPLAINER: Why Court's EPA-climate change ruling matters

EXPLAINER: Why Court's EPA-climate change ruling matters

The Supreme Court’s new climate change ruling is likely to hinder the Biden administration’s plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade and make the electric grid carbon-free by 2035. In its decision on Thursday, the court  limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. The court’s 6-3 ruling declared that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. Power plants account for roughly 30% of carbon dioxide output. The decision also could have a broader effect on other agencies’ regulatory efforts.

Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions

Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions

Ukrainian officials say their country's forces are withdrawing from a besieged eastern city to move to stronger positions. The industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, the administrative center of the Luhansk region, has faced relentless Russian bombardment. Ukrainian troops fought the Russians in house-to-house battles before retreating to a huge chemical factory on the city’s edge, where they holed up in its sprawling underground structures with civilians. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Friday that the Ukrainian troops have been ordered to leave Sievierodonetsk, which has been reduced mostly to rubble and seen its population decline from an estimated 100,000 to 10,000.

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

The latest testimony about the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has Donald Trump rebuffing his own security’s warnings about armed protesters in the crowd gathering for a rally near the White House. A former White House aide also tells the House committee investigating the attack that Trump desperately attempted to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol. In her testimony Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinson described an angry, defiant president who grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to allow him go to the Capitol. Trump has dismissed her as “a total phony.”

Watch Now: Related Video

This car-bike hybrid could be the future of city travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News