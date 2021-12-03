 Skip to main content
AP

Air regulators issue violation notices for LA-area stench

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A stench that emanated from a flood-control channel in a Los Angeles suburb and triggered thousands of complaints resulted from chemicals that flowed from a storage yard during a fire and caused vegetation to decay, air regulators said Friday.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District said in a statement it issued notices of violation to four companies and Los Angeles County, which is responsible for maintaining Dominguez Channel.

The notices allege the emissions of hydrogen sulfide caused a public nuisance.

The fire began Sept. 30 at a warehouse property in Carson where two companies stored large amounts of wellness and beauty products, and chemicals including ethanol subsequently flowed into the channel, the district said.

Complaints of a rotten-egg stench began on Oct. 3 and eventually came from thousands of people in at least a half-dozen communities in the area.

The air district sent violation notices to two companies’ whose products were involved, the company that owns the property and its parent company, and LA County. Emails seeking comment were sent to the companies and the county’s Department of Public Works.

Prologis Inc., the parent of the company that owns the property, said in a statement that it was working with the Los Angeles County Fire Department to safeguard the property from storm water runoff and to clean up the fire debris.

The company said the notices do not include any corrective actions for Prologis to take but the company will proactively work with the district to address any concerns.

Notices of violation can lead to civil penalties, voluntary mitigation measures or a civil lawsuit if there’s no settlement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr. Oz Show" after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey's show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

A little over one year since the 2020 election, despite a defeat, Donald Trump occupies a position in American life that no other former president has ever occupied before. What does this mean for his political ambitions in 2024 and will his party stand with him? 

Roe 'settled' law? Justices' earlier assurances now in doubt

WASHINGTON (AP) — During his confirmation to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh convinced Sen. Susan Collins that he thought a woman’s right to an abortion was “settled law,” calling the court cases affirming it “precedent on precedent” that could not be casually overturned.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

