Alabama mask order ends, but some cities, schools continue

“Although the community spread seems much lower than in previous months, Cullman Regional’s ICU is currently at 136% capacity and we’ve had to create additional overflow areas in order to accommodate all of our critically ill patients,” Dr. William Smith, the chief medical officer, said in a statement. “We must remain cautious in order to protect our patients and staff.”

The Decatur Daily reported that in Lawrence County, commissioners asking all county employees to wear a mask while assisting a citizen who is wearing a mask. Most people won’t cover their faces without the state order, said Commissioner Bobby Burch, “but we need to be respectful to those who wish to continue to wear a mask.”

Beach Jerky Life, a store that caters to tourists in Gulf Shores, will keep safeguards in place while allowing customers to make up their own minds, said operator Michael Stevens.