Alaska dividend size up for debate in legislative session

House Speaker Louise Stutes, in a letter to Dunleavy on Monday, urged him to add a spending bill to the session agenda to deal with this year's dividend and other budget items. She said the bipartisan majority coalition she leads was “steadfast regarding the need for a comprehensive fiscal solution, including only overdrawing the ERA if tied to said solution, and we have been working in good faith to that end.”

ERA refers to the permanent fund earnings reserve account. Earnings traditionally have been used to pay yearly dividends to residents but in 2018, amid a years-long run in deficits, lawmakers began using earnings to help pay for government. They also sought to limit withdrawal amounts for those uses.

Dunleavy is proposing drawing $3 billion from earnings as part of the spending bill. Alexei Painter, director of the Legislative Finance Division, said this would exceed the withdrawal amount that had been set for this fiscal year.

About half the $3 billion would go toward dividends and the rest to a budget reserve account, which Dunleavy said would help provide “bridge funding” while components of a fiscal plan are implemented.