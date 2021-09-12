Alaska dividend unsettled as special session nears end

“You have people out there that are seeing only their part of it, and they’re in their little echo chamber and their bubble, and we’re not breaking those echo chambers up enough for people to see the whole picture,” he said Sunday, adding later: “Stop, everybody, stop. Stop what you’re doing. Take your blinders off and let’s solve the problem.”

Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich, in a floor speech Friday, asked his colleagues if they had the “will” to move forward on a broader fiscal plan.

Legislators are “elected to lead” and provide guidance to their communities, not “respond to every whim of every single constituent or every political backer but to actually look at what the future needs to entail and then to act on that," the Anchorage Democrat said.

Senate President Peter Micciche, a Soldotna Republican, said he shared Begich's sentiments.

“We really need to think about what happens to Alaska if we don’t solve the problem. I think what happens to Alaska if we don’t deliver a fiscal plan will be felt for a very, very long time,” he said.