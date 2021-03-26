Alaska DOT officials contemplate sinking ferry to save money

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state transportation officials are contemplating sinking a ferry to save money.

The state's Department of Transportation has considered turning the ferry Malaspina into an artificial reef, the Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday. The ship is one of the oldest of the state’s eight ferries.

The Malaspina has been tied down since 2019 because of a lack of funding, but it still costs the state about $450,000 in maintenance per year.

Sinking the ship as an artificial reef could cost between $500,000 and $1 million, but may make long-term financial sense, said state Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Rob Carpenter.

In February 2020, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered a commission to examine the ferry system and recommend general improvements.

Retired Coast Guard Adm. Tom Barrett, who chaired the commission, told members of the Senate Finance Committee that transitioning the state ferry system into a self-funded state-owned corporation would not be the best solution.