Alaska files lawsuit against toxic chemical producers

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska officials have filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers of toxic, man-made “forever chemicals” that have been detected in some of the state's groundwater.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday names large chemical-making corporations such as 3M, DuPont and others for the production of two, toxic compounds that were commonly contained in firefighting foams used at airports to prevent fuel fires.

Those compounds are known as PFOS and PFOA, CoastAlaska reported. The chemicals are part of a class of chemicals known as PFAS.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported that there is evidence the contaminants are linked to cancer, thyroid problems and other negative health effects.

“3M acted responsibly in connection with products containing PFAS, including aqueous film forming foam (AFFF), and will vigorously defend our record of environmental stewardship," the company said in a statement released to The Associated Press on Friday. DuPont did not immediately respond to a request for comment.