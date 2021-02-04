Alaska gas line group seeking federal funds for 1st phase

Richards said there also could be potential for other federal dollars.

Parnell pursued a version of a gas line while in office, one of many iterations that have been chased in the state over the years — so far without success. He and Begich were tapped by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy last year to lead a team tasked with working with Dunleavy's administration on a plan to protect Alaska's economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. Begich said the work he's doing for the gas line corporation is separate from that done for Dunleavy.

President Joe Biden's campaign had said he would make investments in the power sector, to move to generate “clean, American-made electricity to achieve a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035,” as part of a response to climate change concerns.

Begich said the Biden administration should see the phase of the project being pushed as a “win.” He said the Obama administration supported a version of the proposed mega Alaska liquefied natural gas project. Biden was Obama's vice president.

Dunleavy teased developments on a gas project during his State of the State speech last month. He spoke of moving toward a privately-led project and of private investment.