Alaska governor names new leader for transportation agency

He said he “needed to get busy” if he was going to meet a target date for moving in.

MacKinnon told The Associated Press on Tuesday that when he took the job, “I think I said I'll take it for two years.”

In an email to staff last Friday sent shortly before the statement from Dunleavy's office, MacKinnon said he had been “telling everyone” his plan was to retire in 15 months, at the end of Dunleavy's term, but that Friday was his last day.

He wrote that he leaves the department “quite happy to have more time to devote to these endeavors and with a peace of mind that so many professionals I have had the privilege to work with will carry on the important mission” of the department.

MacKinnon’s wife, former Republican state Sen. Anna MacKinnon, leads the state Permanent Fund Dividend Division.

Anderson lives in Fairbanks and plans to work from there as commissioner. He said he wants to focus on employee health and public safety during the pandemic and has been following debates in Congress about the infrastructure package.

He cited as the department’s biggest ongoing issue the Cooper Landing bypass on the Kenai Peninsula, which is aimed at easing congestion on the Sterling Highway.

Anderson also said he plans to learn more about the state ferry system, a major issue for residents in southeast Alaska and areas such as Kodiak.

