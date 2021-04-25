Alaska House panel releases draft plan for federal aid money

Senate President Peter Micciche, a Republican, said senators would prefer to reserve about half of the $1 billion for next year. Debates over the budget are expected to begin next week, taking over the final weeks of the Legislature’s regular session.

Whatever passes the House would still need to go to the Senate. Dunleavy could veto elements of the eventual plan lawmakers send him.

Issues many lawmakers saw heading into session as critical to address or settle, such as Alaska’s long-running deficit and the future of the yearly oil check paid to residents from the state’s oil-wealth fund, have been overshadowed. Some lawmakers previously said the influx of new federal money should not be seen as an excuse to delay tough fiscal decisions.

The Alaska Legislature is scheduled to adjourn May 19.

