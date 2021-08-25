Alaska Native convention pushed to December over COVID surge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Federation of Natives has postponed its annual convention because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, officials said in a statement.

The convention has traditionally been the largest gathering of Alaska Natives in the state. It had been scheduled for Oct. 21-23 but is now delayed until mid-December in Anchorage, the organization said in a statement Tuesday.

The federation's board of directors cited a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide and the increasing pressure placed on Alaska's limited healthcare system.

Organizers said they will continue planning for an in-person convention at the Dena’ina Convention Center in downtown Anchorage with a virtual option. However, the statement said the board will make a decision by mid-October on whether to maintain the in-person part.

“The high-risk factors of holding a 5,000-person indoor meeting, with delegates coming in from across Alaska, make an in-person October gathering out of the question,” Alaska Federation of Natives President Julie Kitka said in the statement.