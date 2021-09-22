 Skip to main content
Alaska outlines plans to help hospitals amid COVID-19 cases

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska officials outlined plans Wednesday to help hospitals prioritize care if needed amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and announced short-term contracts for more than 400 health care personnel to relieve medical facilities with overtaxed staffs.

State health commissioner Adam Crum signed an addendum to a public health emergency order that he said provides guidance to hospitals, care providers and local health authorities if crisis standards of care are needed. They are guidelines for prioritizing care if hospital resources are overwhelmed.

He said providers will have access to committees that can “help them provide strategies and alternate tools in order to provide care.”

The department said hospitals or health care facilities can contact it if they think they need to implement crisis standards of care and a 15-member committee will meet and help provide guidance on options.

The document calls for the department to facilitate daily statewide meetings “to identify and prioritize transfers to available beds, treatments, and identify and mitigate gaps in the health care system."

Earlier this month, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage implemented crisis standards, with Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, the hospital's chief of staff. She said the number of patients and level of care that they needed was exceeding the hospital's resources.

