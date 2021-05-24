Alaska pandemic rent, utility program draws large interest

Karla Pineda, a single mother who settled in Juneau last year after coming to the city seasonally for years, said getting help through the program would be significant.

She said she has managed to pay rent by working for a home cleaning company and as an on-call elder-care facility assistant aide, but can’t really save money, citing the cost of living.

“The rentals are expensive, especially if you want to live in a secure place, especially with a kid, it’s not easy to find," she said.

The program provides payments to landlords, property managers or utility providers.

About $242 million in federal funds are available, a figure that includes the corporation's share and similar funds for Anchorage and 148 tribal entities that the corporation is administering the program for.

So far, about $26 million has been paid out statewide on behalf of more than 10,000 households.

Delfino said he doesn't see a challenge in exhausting the money.

“We received a massive response. It’s, I believe, over 10% of our state are represented in the households that applied to this program, that’s 78,000 and change,” he said.

