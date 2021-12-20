 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
AP

Alaska proposal seeks funding for ocean farming, aquaculture

  • 0

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Ocean farming and aquaculture in Alaska’s coastal regions could get a boost from a federal grant program.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration is taking grant applications as part of the American Rescue Plan that provides pandemic relief funding.

A proposal from Alaska envisions the creation of a shellfish and aquatic plants industry, the Peninsula Clarion reported.

The application is among 60 finalists from a nationwide pool of more than 500. Up to 30 proposals will get funding of between $25 and $100 million.

Tim Dillon, executive director of the Kenai Peninsula Economic Development District, said the proposal has regional support and could increase jobs.

The proposal aims to turn Alaska's marine farming and aquaculture into a $100 million per year industry.

“I honestly believe that is possible, especially if we’re able to land this other $50 million to be able to do the different things that we need to do to help and support the industry,” Dillon said.

People are also reading…

Interest in mariculture, the cultivation of marine organisms in their natural environments, in Alaska has historically been contingent on funding.

“For years, people have talked about mariculture and there’s been different kinds of task forces and things, and everything has come back to ‘Well, we need money to do things,’” Dillon said.

He added: “No matter what, we’re going to wind up with information that’s going to help us," he said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration

Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats must drop an effort to let millions of immigrants remain temporarily in the U.S. from their expansive social and environment bill, the Senate parliamentarian decided Thursday, dealing the latest blow to a longtime priority of the party, migrant advocates and progressives.

Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warns republic is at risk

Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warns republic is at risk

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warned that fidelity is in jeopardy in America, not only in regard to the state and national constitutions, but to the country’s spirit as well. He also said there are serious warning signs that the U.S. Constitution and republic are at risk.

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.

Manchin upends Biden's agenda, won't back $2 trillion bill

Manchin upends Biden's agenda, won't back $2 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party’s agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority.

Engineer accused of attempting to pass US secrets to Russia

Engineer accused of attempting to pass US secrets to Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — An engineer who worked for decades as a federal defense contractor has been arrested on charges of trying to pass classified information to someone he thought was a Russian agent but who was actually an undercover FBI employee, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Truck runs into a U.S. military vehicle in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News