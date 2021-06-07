Alaska students gain law education options under partnership

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska Anchorage has announced a new partnership with a university in Oregon to expand opportunities for current and future students interested in law degrees.

Qualified students in Alaska who meet certain academic requirements will be guaranteed admission to Willamette College of Law's J.D. program under the partnership, Alaska’s News Source reported Sunday.

“Our goal is to get our students where they want to go, and because Alaska doesn’t have a law school, it’s been a bit of a challenge,” said Denise Runge, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Alaska Anchorage. “And now we have a really clear path that we can offer to our students. We can tell them exactly what they need to do.”

Students admitted into the program will also receive $10,000 renewable scholarships for every year they are enrolled and remain in good academic standing at Willamette College of Law, university officials said.

“What’s great about this is that it really solidifies the way that students can make that path and make that transition,” Runge said.

The program is also offered at the University of Alaska Southeast, officials said.

