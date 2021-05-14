 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alaska to stop $300 weekly federal unemployment aid boost
0 comments
AP

Alaska to stop $300 weekly federal unemployment aid boost

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska plans next month to end its participation in a federal program that provides an extra $300 a week in unemployment aid, the state labor commissioner announced Friday.

Commissioner Tamika L. Ledbetter said the state participation will end June 12. Alaska joins at least 12 other states that have said they will stop paying the extra benefit paid for by the federal government, which was set to expire in September.

“As Alaska’s economy opens up, employers are posting a wide range of job opportunities and workers are needed,” she said in a statement. Ledbetter planned to speak with reporters about the decision later Friday.

More than $1.2 billion in federal and state funds have been distributed through Alaska's unemployment insurance program since March 2020, according to the state labor department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Online posts hijacked to push COVID-19 falsehoods

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

+11
Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions
National

Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans sought to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 insurrection during a rancorous congressional hearing Wednesday, painting the Trump supporters who attacked the building as mostly peaceful patriots and downplaying repeatedly the violence of the day.

+5
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
National Politics

Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lurking beneath Facebook's decision on whether to continue Donald Trump's suspension from its platform is a far more complex and consequential question: Do the protections carved out for companies when the internet was in its infancy 25 years ago make sense when some of them have become global powerhouses with almost unlimited reach?

+2
Ransomware gang threatens release of DC police records
National Politics

Ransomware gang threatens release of DC police records

  • Updated

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate that stole data from the Washington, D.C., police department says negotiations over payment have broken down, with it rejecting a $100,000 payment, and it will release sensitive information that could put lives at risk if more money is not offered.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News