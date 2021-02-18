Alaska Volcano Observatory to upgrade monitoring system

“This will allow us to do our job in a much more expeditious way and hopefully provide both longer term warnings of eruptions as they’re getting ready to occur, and then more accurate warnings once they do begin,” Power said.

The upgraded stations are expected to provide new information on individual volcanoes, including adding infrasound sensors, which detect low-level sound frequencies, to seismic data, he said.

The sensors will enable scientists to listen for long periods of time to "noises that the volcanoes make when they explode, things that our ears actually can’t hear, but our sensors are able to pick it up,” Power said.

There will also be new webcam views allowing scientists to watch volcanoes as they erupt.

The observatory plans to conduct experiments with gas sensors, while adding thermal monitors at several volcanoes.

“This year, because we’re feeling a little more confident, we’re going to try and get a lot more work done and try and move things forward a little bit faster, in spite of the pandemic,” Power said.

