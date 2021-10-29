 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Aluminum shortage disrupts Montana license plate production

  • Updated
  • 0
Aluminum shortage disrupts Montana license plate production

FILE - A variety of Montana specialty license plates are on display in the basement of the Cascade County Courthouse in Great Falls, Montana, on March 5, 2008. A shortage of aluminum has led to a temporary disruption in the manufacturing of license plates at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. Counties do have some plates in stock, but Montana Correctional Enterprises will print temporary plates if the stockpile runs out.

 Stuart S. White

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A disruption in the U.S. aluminum supply has put a temporary stop to traditional license plate manufacturing in Montana.

About 750,000 license plates are made each year at the Montana State Prison in the small community of Deer Lodge by inmates working for Montana Correctional Enterprises, a division of the state Department of Corrections. The plate design and numbers are printed on reflective sheets that are applied to pieces of aluminum.

Prison officials notified the Motor Vehicles Division in September that they were running low on aluminum, division administrator Laurie Bakri said Thursday.

Then Montana Correctional Enterprises ran out of aluminum this week, said Carolynn Bright, spokesperson for the Department of Corrections. Another aluminum shipment isn’t expected until early December, officials said.

“We knew this might be a possibility because it’s been an issue at other license plate factories throughout the nation,” MCE Administrator Gayle Butler said in a statement. “To head off the problem, we have been searching for other sources of aluminum non-stop. Unfortunately, everyone is either in the same situation as us, or understandably, they don’t want to find themselves in the same position, so they don’t want to sell their materials.”

People are also reading…

County motor vehicle departments and authorized license plate distribution agents in Missoula and Billings still have some license plates available, Bakri said.

State officials are trying to determine how many aluminum plates are still in stock and whether counties with extra plates can share them with other counties that have dwindling supplies.

“We’re assuming our big counties will run out (of plates) quicker,” Bakri said.

Montana Correctional Enterprises has several plans for temporary plates if counties run out of printed plates, she said.

The division will start by printing plate numbers on the reflective sheets and placing them inside plastic sleeves, similar to the temporary registration license plates that are issued before people get their permanent plates, Bakri said.

“The only difference the consumer will see is the sheeting will not be backed by aluminum,” Butler said. “The bottom line is, MCE will continue to fill orders using this temporary solution until the factory receives the materials necessary to resume normal operations.”

Another option, if the shortage continues, is to apply the reflective sheets onto PVC sheeting to create license plates, Bakri said.

“Hopefully we won’t have to see any of those on cars, but that is our backup plan should aluminum not come in in December,” she said.

People who receive the temporary plates will get permanent plates when regular production resumes, Bakri said.

Other states have had disruptions in printing license plates and some have turned to temporary plates.

In May, North Carolina suspended its program to replace license plates that are more than six years old due to an aluminum shortage.

Arizona had an aluminum supply chain problem that cleared up in June, while Washington state had a license plate shortage in July and August because social distancing requirements for prison workers slowed production, Washington Department of Corrections spokeswoman told The Seattle Times in early August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race

RICHMOND, Va (AP) — Former President Barack Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin, as he encouraged voters on Saturday to support Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the closely watched race.

America 'on fire': Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

America 'on fire': Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The reports of hateful and violent posts on Facebook started pouring in on the night of May 28 last year, soon after then-President Donald Trump sent a warning on social media that looters in Minneapolis would be shot.

Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members

Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed threats against school board members, saying recently that she would "love” for those targeted with anger during the pandemic to have experienced what she and former Gov. Scott Walker did during the Act 10 union protests a decade ago.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users

Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users

WASHINGTON (AP) — In March, as claims about the dangers and ineffectiveness of coronavirus vaccines spun across social media and undermined attempts to stop the spread of the virus, some Facebook employees thought they had found a way to help.

US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children under 18 and people from dozens of countries with a shortage of vaccines will be exempt from new rules that will require most travelers to the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Biden administration announced.

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcanic pumice stones fill Japanese beach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News