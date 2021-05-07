Amazon plans $260M Georgia fulfillment center, hiring 1,000

POOLER, Ga. (AP) — Amazon announced Friday it will open a $260 million fulfillment center near Savannah, where the online retailer plans to hire 1,000 full-time workers.

The Seattle-based online retail and internet service titan said early construction has already started on a facility that will cover 640,000 square feet (60,000 square meters) and is expected to open next year. Workers will pick, pack and ship orders such as books, toys and small household goods. The company says employees will work alongside robots.

Wages for full-time employees will start at $15 an hour, Amazon spokesperson Ashley Lansdale said.

“The economic impact is enormous," Savannah Mayor Van Jones said, "and Amazon’s $15 per hour minimum wage falls in line with what we aspire the minimum wage to be in our community.”

Amazon already employs more than 21,000 workers across Georgia, including at a large fulfillment center in Stone Mountain that opened last year. The company's new facility will be close to the Port of Savannah, the nation's fourth-busiest seaport for containerized cargo such as retail goods.