Amid stimulus talks, Biden signs order to help factories

“There's an urgency to moving it forward, and he certainly believes there has to be progress in the next couple of weeks,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. She warned that action needed to be taken before the U.S. reaches an “unemployment cliff” in March, when long-term unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans.

But Republicans on Capitol Hill were not joining in the push for immediate action.

One key Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, said after Sunday's call, “It seems premature to be considering a package of this size and scope.” Collins described the additional funding for vaccinations as useful while cautioning that any economic aid should be more targeted.

Psaki said Monday that the process was designed to get feedback from lawmakers, emphasizing that the goal is bipartisan agreement and there needs to be progress in the next several weeks ahead of March.

"In our view, this is working exactly as it should work," Psaki said. "We don't expect the final bill to look exactly the same as the first bill he proposed."

But Biden is trying to take steps to shape the economy without having to wait on Congress. His Monday order aimed at increasing factory jobs, which have slumped by 540,000 since the pandemic began last year.