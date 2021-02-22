Anchorage properties to serve as resource hub for homeless

The deal is part of a $40 million philanthropic pledge in which Weidner, Rasmuson Foundation, Providence Health & Services Alaska and Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska committed to spend millions of dollars to address homelessness in Anchorage.

The project will not use taxpayer funds. Rasmuson will fund operations at the resource center, although an operator has not yet been selected, Mandsager said.

The funds pledged by Weidner will pay for the purchase and renovation of the Bean’s Cafe building, which will become a permanent daytime resource hub where people can receive medical care and other types of assistance, Mandsager said.

The resource center will provide a range of services from access to case managers and laundry facilities to phone charging, Mandsager said.

“The sort of post-pandemic plan is to have housing, overnight services for 120ish folks on that site,” Mandsager said.

There is no plan for additional beds at the Brother Francis shelter, which is expected to operate with lower capacity than in the past as part of a strategy to decentralize homeless services, he said.

“One of the things it’s not going to be is a camping site,” Mandsager said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Anchorage Daily News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0